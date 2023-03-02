Sask. experts weigh in after government bans TikTok on work devices

The clock might be ticking on TikTok as jurisdictions across North America continue to ban the app on government devices. Saskatchewan security experts say there are valid concerns about how the app accesses and uses your data, including on personal devices.

TikTok is under scrutiny as more governments cast a critical eye on the Chinese-owned platform, primarily regarding privacy.

“We’re concerned, number one, about the level and degree of privacy that people have that are using TikTok. And they were concerned about the consent that was given,” said Ron Kruzeniski, Saskatchewan’s information and privacy commissioner.

Clauses in the user agreement allow TikTok to track passwords, contact lists and activity across other apps. Security experts say when you use the app, you give it permission to access your files, microphone and camera, which can potentially jeopardize anything you do on your phone.

An associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) who is also the Canada Research Chair in Security and Privacy said one of the primary concerns is the fact that the company that owns TikTok is headquartered in China.

“There have been a number of concerns raised around the ability of the Chinese government to censor the information and to get access to the personal information of people who are using this mobile app on their devices,” said Natalia Stakhanova.

She said there is little to no transparency on how the data is being used and there is also concern about how influential the app can be.

“They can modify the content that you’re seeing,” said Stakhanova. “So, we’re talking about the potential influence of your decisions, of your lifestyle, of the lifestyle choices.”

Experts said people need to be cautious about using TikTok on their phones knowing that the app is collecting a lot of personal information.