Crime

Police arrest suspect in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. home invasion robbery

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 2:23 pm
Body-Worn Camera on South Simcoe Police officer in May 2022 View image in full screen
A body-worn camera on a South Simcoe police officer in May 2022. Handout/South Simcoe police
South Simcoe police have charged a Toronto man in connection with a home invasion robbery from one year earlier in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2022, early in the morning, police were called to the area of Professor Day Drive and West Park Avenue after four suspects forced their way into a home and demanded cash and other items.

Police say the suspects then fled the residence to a getaway vehicle that was parked on the street.

No injuries were reported, and police started an investigation into the incident.

Trending Now

Read more: 3 charged in 2021 Innisfil, Ont. home invasion robbery

Just over a year after the robbery, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, police arrested 28-year-old Teshawn Tulloch of Toronto and charged him with robbery, break and enter and wearing a disguise with intent.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Smith at andrew.smith@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Robberypeel regional policeHome InvasionSouth Simcoe PoliceSSPhome invasion robberyTown of Bradford West GwillimburyBradford robberyBradford home invasionTeshawn Tulloch
