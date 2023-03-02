Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 12:04 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as weakness in financial stocks weighed on the market, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.05 points at 20,244.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.09 points at 32,774.93. The S&P 500 index was down 7.94 points at 3,943.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 54.94 points at 11,324.54.

S&P/TSX composite edges up amid rebound in China, as U.S. stock markets dip

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.52 cents US compared with 73.46 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 49 cents at US$78.18 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,843.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.09 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

