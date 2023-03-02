Winnipeg mayor’s inaugural state of the city address set for Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is set to give his inaugural state of the city address at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon.

Gillingham, who was elected in October of 2022, will provide a progress report on his first few months in the city’s top job, as well as an outlook for what Winnipeggers can expect on key issues facing the city going forward.

Chamber CEO Loren Remillard told Global News it’s difficult to assess Gillingham’s accomplishments as mayor after such a short time in office, but he likes what he sees.

“Four months … in business you’re still not even through the probation period,” Remillard said. “So the reality is, I think he — like a lot of mayors — is learning the job.

“We elect leaders for two reasons: wisdom and character. While some may disagree with some of the policies over time, anyone that has met this mayor will say he is a solid individual, solid character, solid wisdom.

“I think he’s off to a really good start.”

Political science professor Aaron Moore of the University of Winnipeg said his first impressions of Gillingham’s tenure as mayor have also been positive — and that he’s taking a different approach from past mayors.

“I think he’s done a very good job reaching out to both the provincial level and … reaching out to his colleagues on council,” Moore said.

“He’s trying to deliver on his promises and he’s been doing that right out of the gate, so I think he’s doing quite good so far.

“He seems much more willing to reach out and work with people … and his approach with people is a lot calmer. That can change over time, but I certainly get the impression the way he intends to run the city is different.”

