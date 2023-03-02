Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg mayor’s inaugural state of the city address set for Thursday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 12:23 pm
Click to play video: ''
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham gives his inaugural state of the city address at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is set to give his inaugural state of the city address at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon.

Gillingham, who was elected in October of 2022, will provide a progress report on his first few months in the city’s top job, as well as an outlook for what Winnipeggers can expect on key issues facing the city going forward.

Chamber CEO Loren Remillard told Global News it’s difficult to assess Gillingham’s accomplishments as mayor after such a short time in office, but he likes what he sees.

“Four months … in business you’re still not even through the probation period,” Remillard said. “So the reality is, I think he — like a lot of mayors — is learning the job.

“We elect leaders for two reasons: wisdom and character. While some may disagree with some of the policies over time, anyone that has met this mayor will say he is a solid individual, solid character, solid wisdom.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think he’s off to a really good start.”

Trending Now

Read more: Winnipeg 2023 proposed city budget includes higher property taxes, road renewals and transit safety

Political science professor Aaron Moore of the University of Winnipeg said his first impressions of Gillingham’s tenure as mayor have also been positive — and that he’s taking a different approach from past mayors.

“I think he’s done a very good job reaching out to both the provincial level and … reaching out to his colleagues on council,” Moore said.

“He’s trying to deliver on his promises and he’s been doing that right out of the gate, so I think he’s doing quite good so far.

“He seems much more willing to reach out and work with people … and his approach with people is a lot calmer. That can change over time, but I certainly get the impression the way he intends to run the city is different.”

Global News will livestream Gillingham’s state of the city address on this page Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over crime, addictions, ahead of State of City address'
Concerns over crime, addictions, ahead of State of City address

 

Advertisement
City of WinnipegWinnipeg politicsScott GillinghamState Of The CityWinnipeg Chamber Of CommerceSel BurrowsLoren RemillardAaron Moore
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers