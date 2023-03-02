Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bourque had been sentenced to serve three consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder, meaning a 75-year wait before he could apply for parole.

A Supreme Court of Canada decision last year involving the Quebec City mosque murderer struck down a law that made it possible for judges to extend parole ineligibility periods beyond 25 years for people convicted of multiple murders.

View image in full screen Justin Bourque is depicted in an artist’s sketch at his sentencing hearing in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carol Taylor. AV

Today’s decision from the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick means Bourque, who was 24 at the time of the murders, will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The Court of Appeal says the Supreme Court ruling is “binding on us” and governs the outcome of Bourque’s appeal.

It adds that all other aspects of his sentence remain unchanged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.