Canada

Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 8:51 am
Click to play video: 'Killer of 3 RCMP officers in New Brunswick appeals to reduce sentence'
Killer of 3 RCMP officers in New Brunswick appeals to reduce sentence
Moncton shooting seven years on: Where are we at with gun laws? – Feb 15, 2023
Justin Bourque had been sentenced to serve three consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder, meaning a 75-year wait before he could apply for parole.

A Supreme Court of Canada decision last year involving the Quebec City mosque murderer struck down a law that made it possible for judges to extend parole ineligibility periods beyond 25 years for people convicted of multiple murders.

Justin Bourque is depicted in an artist’s sketch at his sentencing hearing in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carol Taylor View image in full screen
Justin Bourque is depicted in an artist’s sketch at his sentencing hearing in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carol Taylor. AV

Today’s decision from the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick means Bourque, who was 24 at the time of the murders, will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years.

Read more: Crown recognizes that sentence of N.B. man who killed 3 Mounties should be reduced

The Court of Appeal says the Supreme Court ruling is “binding on us” and governs the outcome of Bourque’s appeal.

It adds that all other aspects of his sentence remain unchanged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.

 

Police ShootingSupreme Court Of CanadaJustin BourquePolice KilledMoncton RCMP ShootingMoncton police killedMountie killerRCMp killer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

