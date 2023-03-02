Menu

Health

St. Joe’s Hamilton urologic surgeon Dr. Anil Kapoor passes following battle with ‘acute illness’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 8:47 am
Dr. Kapoor speaking for St. Joe's Hamilton hospital during the naming of the Urologic Cancer Centre for Research & Innovation (UCCRI). View image in full screen
Dr. Kapoor speaking for St. Joe's Hamilton hospital during the naming of the Urologic Cancer Centre for Research & Innovation (UCCRI). St. Joe's Hamilton Healthcare
Flags are flying at half mast at Hamilton’s St Joseph’s health care Thursday in remembrance of a leader in cancer care at the city hospital.

The network revealed the passing of Dr. Anil Kapoor, a dedicated kidney cancer and other genitourinary malignancies specialist, after a short battle with an acute illness.

“His loss is deeply felt by the entire urologic and genitourinary cancer community coast to coast, as well as to those who worked with him here at St. Joe’s through the years,” the hospital said in a release who revealed his passing this week.

Kapoor, who served the community for more than two decades, was a long-time department of surgery member and director of the Urologic Cancer Centre for Research & Innovation (UCCRI) at St. Joe’s and was a member of the division of urology at McMaster University.

“Dr. Kapoor was deeply committed to pursuing new knowledge, testing new medications and employing laparoscopic surgical techniques to help those living with cancers of the bladder, kidneys and prostate,” St. Joe’s executives said in a statement.

Flags at each St. Joe’s campus will be at half-mast for a 48-hour period as of Mar. 2.

HamiltonCancerHamilton newsst joesst joes hamilton healthcaredr. anil kapoorurologic and genitourinary cancer
