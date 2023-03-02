Menu

Tech

Tesla shares sink after Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan’ fails to charge up investors

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 2, 2023 7:48 am
Tech Talk: Twitter struggles with subscribers & Tesla's economic impact in Canada
Tech Talk: Twitter struggles with subscribers & Tesla's economic impact in Canada – Feb 8, 2023
Tesla Inc.’s shares fell six per cent premarket on Thursday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team’s four-hour presentation failed to impress investors waiting for an affordable electric vehicle and a plan with a concrete timeline.

Musk and more than a dozen executives laid out fresh plans to cut assembly costs by half, invest in a new plant in Mexico and discussed the company’s innovation in managing its operations at its investor day on Wednesday.

Read more: Elon Musk reclaims title as richest person in the world, says Bloomberg

However, the event, where Musk revealed the EV maker’s ‘Master Plan 3’, was short on details about the timeline or any new Tesla products.

“The markets were primed for a big announcement, perhaps on something like a more affordable new model,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Tesla had been on a tear so far in 2023. Then Musk raises his head above the parapet in an investor day presentation and the shares are sputtering … It may just have been a case of failing to live up to the hype.”

Tech Talk: Tesla's latest scandal & an AirTag alternative

The stock, which had lost about two-thirds of its value in 2022, has climbed more than 60% so far this year.

“The timeline and cost details were limited, and the event lacked a Tesla-like surprise,” Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan said.

Tesla’s events have created a stir on the internet in the past, with Musk’s dance moves at the opening of the company’s Berlin plant in 2022 and an event in China in 2020 going viral on social media.

The company’s plan to use 75 per cent less silicon carbide vehicles without compromising the performance or the efficiency of the car also weighed on semiconductor maker and supplier STMicroelectronics’ shares.

The reduction plan was “bad news for the whole silicon carbide production chain and in particular for STMicro,” Brokerage Equita said. It estimates that Tesla accounted for 70 per cent of 2022 semiconductor sales at STMicro.

© 2023 Reuters

