Canada

Enbridge CEO hopes for more carbon capture support in upcoming federal budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 6:51 pm
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. View image in full screen
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The CEO of energy infrastructure giant Enbridge Inc. says he hopes the federal government will unveil more incentives for carbon capture and storage in the upcoming federal budget.

Greg Ebel says the U.S. is currently a more attractive place for companies seeking to invest in carbon capture technology.

He says the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. offers incentives that reduce the capital costs as well as on ongoing operating costs for carbon capture.

Read more: New Enbridge CEO says Canada is missing opportunities as world cries out for energy

Canada’s energy industry has identified carbon capture and storage as key to its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Companies have proposed approximately 25 different projects aiming to capture carbon from Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

Among these is Enbridge’s Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub to be located northwest of Edmonton.

Alberta oil and gasFederal BudgetEnbridgeCarbon CaptureEnbridge IncCarbon capture and storageCCUS
© 2023 The Canadian Press

