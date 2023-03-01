Kelowna child seriously injured after slipping under moving city bus

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna boy was injured Tuesday after slipping under a moving city bus, RCMP said.

RCMP said that around 3:30 p.m. a 12-year-old was struck by a city bus at the corner of Steele Court and Arbour View Drive in Kelowna, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries that were later treated at an area hospital.

“The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, stating a group of youths were running toward the bus stop,” police said.

One youth slipped on the sloped sidewalk, which was covered in ice/snow, and slid under the bus between the front and rear tires.

“These types of accidents, especially when a child is injured, affect everyone involved, deeply. The RCMP will provide all available support to anyone requiring it,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.