Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kelowna child seriously injured after slipping under moving city bus

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 1:11 pm
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kelowna boy was injured Tuesday after slipping under a moving city bus, RCMP said.

RCMP said that around 3:30 p.m. a 12-year-old was struck by a city bus at the corner of Steele Court and Arbour View Drive in Kelowna, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries that were later treated at an area hospital.

Click to play video: 'Bus driver tells passengers that safety, not travel time, is top priority'
Bus driver tells passengers that safety, not travel time, is top priority

“The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, stating a group of youths were running toward the bus stop,” police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

One youth slipped on the sloped sidewalk, which was covered in ice/snow, and slid under the bus between the front and rear tires.

“These types of accidents, especially when a child is injured, affect everyone involved, deeply. The RCMP will provide all available support to anyone requiring it,” Const.  Mike Della-Paolera said.

KelownaCity of KelownaBC TransitCity BusConst. Mike Della-PaoleraMike Della-PaoleraKelowna boy injured by bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers