Coroner’s office to investigate death of man found in vehicle in ditch near Elora, Ont.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is being brought in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man after a motor vehicle crash near Elora.

Wellington County OPP were notified about the crash on Wellington Road 7 around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

OPP, along with local fire departments and Guelph-Wellington paramedics, arrived to find a vehicle in a ditch.

Investigators say the lone occupant was taken to hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

But they believe the death is not related to the crash.

OPP have not released the identity of the individual.

The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

OPP say the coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.