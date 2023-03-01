Menu

Traffic

Coroner’s office to investigate death of man found in vehicle in ditch near Elora, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 1, 2023 12:44 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Office of the Chief Coroner is being brought in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man after a motor vehicle crash near Elora.

Wellington County OPP were notified about the crash on Wellington Road 7 around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

OPP, along with local fire departments and Guelph-Wellington paramedics, arrived to find a vehicle in a ditch.

Investigators say the lone occupant was taken to hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

But they believe the death is not related to the crash.

Read more: One person killed after transport truck collides with SUV north of Elora, OPP say

OPP have not released the identity of the individual.

The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

OPP say the coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.

 

CrashGuelph NewsVehiclewellington county oppEloraCentre WellingtonOffice of the Chief Coroner
