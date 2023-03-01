Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 1

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 1'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 1
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, March 1.
Impaired driving in Saskatchewan, helping vulnerable youth in northern Saskatchewan, and world-class speakers at the upcoming Lead Conference Canada.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The consequences of impaired driving in Saskatchewan

A brand new month brings an important message from SGI and a clarification on exactly how much alcohol is too much if you plan on driving.

Tyler McMurchy looks at the legal consequences of getting pulled over and being found to exceed the allowed limit.

He also looks at the financial and human costs of impaired driving.

Click to play video: 'The consequences of impaired driving in Saskatchewan'
The consequences of impaired driving in Saskatchewan

Addressing mental health and wellness in northern Saskatchewan

New funding is being set aside to help vulnerable youth in northern Saskatchewan.

Heart Linked Community Services Cooperative is being supported in its efforts to address mental health and wellness initiatives for female youth living in remote, northern communities.

Cathy Edwards, the organization’s co-founder, explains the work they are doing, the response from the communities and the impact it has had on reducing rates of self-harm and suicide.

Click to play video: 'Addressing mental health and wellness in northern Saskatchewan'
Addressing mental health and wellness in northern Saskatchewan

World-class speakers highlight Lead Conference Canada event

It’s being described as a high-energy event with a blend of world-class professional speakers and real-life inspirational stories.

Lead Conference Canada is happening this November in Saskatoon.

Conference founder Corliss Rassyle has more on the event that she says is about personal growth and development, and achieving one’s full potential.

Click to play video: 'World class speakers highlight Lead Conference Canada event'
World class speakers highlight Lead Conference Canada event

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 1

A warming trend is on the way — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, March 1, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 1'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 1
Mental HealthImpaired DrivingSGINorthern SaskatchewanGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatchewan Impaired DrivingCorliss RassyleHeart Linked Community ServicesLead Conference Canada
