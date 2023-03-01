Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after previous delays

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 11:50 am
Justin Bieber in a suit jacket. View image in full screen
FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on September 13, 2021. Getty Images
Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remaining dates in his Justice World Tour that would have seen the singer perform in the U.S., Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

The official social media account for Bieber’s tour shared the news on Tuesday.

Read more: Woody Harrelson raises eyebrows with ‘SNL’ anti-vaccine joke

Though Bieber himself has not commented publicly on the cancellation or provided a specific reason why, the singer’s website no longer displays any tour dates. Ticketmaster lists all concerts for the U.S., the U.K., France, Ireland, Poland, Australia, Denmark and Czechia as cancelled. Bieber’s Bangkok and Thailand concerts have also been cancelled.

Bieber’s official tour page said fans would be refunded for their ticket purchases. Concertgoers who were transferred tickets or purchased from a third-party seller will need to contact the original point of purchase for a refund or credit option.

The Justice World Tour has already been postponed several times. In June, Bieber, 29, delayed a number of concerts after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis.

Click to play video: 'What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?'
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

The Sorry singer resumed touring in July, only to postpone the remaining concerts after only six shows. Bieber said the European shows took “a real toll on me” and caused him to experience severe exhaustion. He said he “gave everything” to performing but was unable to keep up with the physical demands of touring as a result of his health.

Read more: ‘Murdaugh Murders’ — The harrowing true story of dead family and missing millions

In January, Bieber sold the rights to his entire back catalogue, including megahits Despacito, Love Yourself and Baby, to Hipgnosis Song Management. Though the terms of the sale were not disclosed publicly, the deal is rumoured to have been to the tune of US$200 million.

Last month, Bieber was featured on Don Toliver’s Private Landing, alongside popular rapper Future.

