Justin Bieber postpones remaining world tour dates, shares health setback

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber is postponing the rest of his current world tour, sharing with his fans that his health has suffered a setback.

In a post to his Instagram stories Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer revealed that he’s faced severe exhaustion while trying to get back on his Justice World Tour and describes the experience as having taken “a real toll” on him.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour,” the Canadian star shared, referencing his decision earlier this summer to postpone a number of shows, including one in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber shared with fans that he will postpone the rest of his Justice World Tour dates to focus on his health. Instagram / @justinbieber

“After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he wrote in his most recent post.

He said that he performed a show in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend where he “gave everything” but couldn’t keep up with the physical demands of performing.

Earlier in the summer, Bieber revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition. He shared a video showing how the virus had paralyzed half of his face.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said at the time.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

Read more: Tiffany Haddish addresses child molestation lawsuit for 1st time

He took a few weeks off to rest before heading to Europe to resume the tour.

In total, 70 dates of the tour have been postponed through March of next year. Bieber was supposed to perform extensively in Europe and Asia, as well as through South America and Australia.

Story continues below advertisement