Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board approves 2023-24 school calendar, program changes

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board has approved and released the 2022-23 school year calendar.

On Tuesday, the board of trustees approved the dates for the school year. The calendar will be submitted to Ontario’s Ministry of Education for final approval. The school board serves 74 elementary schools, 13 secondary schools and three adult/alternative educational learning sites in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the Municipality of Clarington.

Dates on the calendar include:

First day of classes : Tuesday, Sept. 5

: Tuesday, Sept. 5 Last day of classes : Thursday, June 27, 2024

: Thursday, June 27, 2024 Winter Break : Monday, Dec. 25, to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Of note, the last day of school for the year is Friday, Dec. 22; the first day of school in 2024 will be Monday, Jan. 8).

: Monday, Dec. 25, to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Of note, the last day of school for the year is Friday, Dec. 22; the first day of school in 2024 will be Monday, Jan. 8). March Break: March 8 to March 15, 2024

Other highlights of the board’s meeting:

Program changes at Newcastle schools

New educational programming was approved at schools in Newcastle. Beginning September 2024, The Pines Senior Public School will change from its current Grade 6-8 structure to become a Grade 5-8 dual-track French Immersion School. Newcastle Public School will become a junior kindergarten to Grade 4 dual-track French Immersion School.

Beginning September 2023, The Pines will utilize space within Clarke High School where necessary.

A motion was also approved to continue prioritizing funding to build a new junior kindergarten to Grade 12 school on board-owned property in Newcastle.

“Our focus for the long-term accommodation needs of these communities remains securing funding to build a new JK to Grade 12 school in the area,” said Steve Russell, chairperson of the board. “We will continue to advocate for that funding, and we have re-submitted our capital funding request to the Ministry of Education. We remain hopeful that we can work collaboratively with local and provincial education partners to make this much-needed school a reality for this community.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all the families and community members who lent their voice throughout our recent consultation meetings. We appreciate that these are difficult choices to make for our students, and will continue to work toward long-term solutions,” he added.

New student trustees

Trustees approved the appointments of Albatoul Alshraideh and Jillian Thomas, as Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board student trustees for 2023-2024.

Albatoul is in Grade 10, and Jillian is in Grade 11, both students from Cobourg Collegiate Institute. They were chosen by their peers in the Student Leadership Group to bring the voice of students to the board table.

Beginning their term this August, the two student trustees will attend all regular public board meetings, report to the board on behalf of the board-wide Student Senate, participate in board discussions, bring reports back to the Student Senate, and receive input from the group.

Strategic Planning Process

The board approved a process outlining how it will consult with all its stakeholders as part of the development of a new four-year strategic plan.

Avenues of consultation include focus group sessions with parents/caregivers, school councils, students and school community representatives. There is also an online platform called ThoughtExchange to allow participants to build on and prioritize each other’s ideas.

“It is often overlooked, but school board trustees are the oldest form of elected representation in Ontario,” Russell said. “Among the many reasons why local, publicly elected school boards are so invaluable is that they provide a critical leadership link in ensuring school programs meet the interests of the communities they serve.

“Our strategic planning process is an important part of that relationship as we pause, reach out and connect with purpose on what students, parents and communities believe is most important as we continue to move forward in ensuring a successful future for their children.”

A new strategic plan will be considered and approved by the board in December.