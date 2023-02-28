Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Wainfleet, Ont. ask residents to shelter in place after shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 8:34 pm
Police are searching the area for the suspects, the tweets said. View image in full screen
Police are searching the area for the suspects, the tweets said. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Wainfleet, Ont., have asked some residents to shelter in place while officers, the K9 unit and a helicopter conduct a search.

Niagara Regional Police said in a series of tweets before 8 p.m. on Tuesday that a shooting was reported in the area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road.

Police said that several men arrived at a home in the area and at least one shot was fired. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police are searching the area for the suspects, the tweets said.

Read more: Niagara police seek suspect accused of robbing gas station in St. Catharines

“Members of the public who are in the area are being asked to remain indoors (shelter in place) as a precaution,” Niagara police said. “Please stay out of the area.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Local officers have called in the Ontario Provincial Police to help, as well as a helicopter.

Police believe five suspects were involved. As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, four were in custody, the tweets said.

Click to play video: '1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls: police'
1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls: police
CrimeShootingOPPNiagara Regional PolicePort ColborneWainfleetconcession road 6Wellandport Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers