Police in Wainfleet, Ont. ask residents to shelter in place after shooting

Police in Wainfleet, Ont., have asked some residents to shelter in place while officers, the K9 unit and a helicopter conduct a search.

Niagara Regional Police said in a series of tweets before 8 p.m. on Tuesday that a shooting was reported in the area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road.

Police said that several men arrived at a home in the area and at least one shot was fired. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police are searching the area for the suspects, the tweets said.

“Members of the public who are in the area are being asked to remain indoors (shelter in place) as a precaution,” Niagara police said. “Please stay out of the area.”

Local officers have called in the Ontario Provincial Police to help, as well as a helicopter.

Police believe five suspects were involved. As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, four were in custody, the tweets said.