SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign Barton, waive Hernangomez

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2023 5:18 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Will Barton and, in turn, waived forward Juancho Hernangomez, the team announced Tuesday.

The six-foot-five, 180-pound Barton averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 19.6 minutes across 40 games this season with the Washington Wizards.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record'
Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record

Barton was waived by the Wizards on Feb. 21. After a 2021-22 campaign that saw him score 14.7 points per contest in 71 starts, he was traded to Washington by Denver in the off-season after seven-plus seasons with the Nuggets.

Barton carries career averages of 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 25.5 minutes in 663 games.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Hernangomez, who signed a one-year, US$2.2 million deal with the Raptors last summer, averaged 2.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 14.6 minutes in 42 games and 10 starts this season.

He has averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 15.5 minutes in 339 games across his seven-year career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers