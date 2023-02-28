Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia follows federal government, bans TikTok on government devices

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 5:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Why is Canada’s government banning TikTok on its employees phones?'
Why is Canada’s government banning TikTok on its employees phones?
The Canadian government has announced it is banning TikTok from being on any government-issued mobile device after Canada's Chief Information Officer conducted a review of the app and found it presents "an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security." Kyle Benning has more on why the government is putting the ban in place and how TikTok is responding.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province of Nova Scotia is banning TikTok on all government-issued mobile devices, following the federal government’s ban of the social media app announced earlier this week. 

As of Wednesday, the app will be removed from all provincial government devices and blocked from being accessed “to protect the privacy and security of government information,” according to Colton LeBlanc, the province’s Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.

Read more: Why you should care about what TikTok and other platforms do with your data

“There is no need for the TikTok app to be on government-issued mobile devices,” he said a news release and statement released just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The release said the app, which allows users to create short-form videos with music, has data collection methods that give substantial access to the contents of the phone, “making those who have downloaded the application more vulnerable to surveillance.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There are also concerns about the legal regime that governs the information collected. There is no evidence at this time that foreign actors have compromised government information,” the release noted.

Concern around the app stems from the platform’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance. There have been warnings that China’s government could access user data. 

Click to play video: 'Canadian privacy watchdogs launch TikTok investigation'
Canadian privacy watchdogs launch TikTok investigation

On Monday, the federal government said it was banning the use of the popular app effective the next day on government-issued devices.

Trending Now

Since that announcement, Quebec has also banned the app from government-issued devices, and Ontario has told Global News it is something they’re “reviewing.”

Last week, the privacy commissioners of Canada, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec announced they were embarking on a joint investigation into TikTok.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: TikTok is facing a joint investigation from Canadian privacy watchdogs

When asked about the issue during a news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is “looking carefully at how to ensure Canadians are kept safe online.”

“We’re making the decision for government employees, for government equipment, it is better to not have them access TikTok because of the concerns that people have in terms of safety,” Trudeau said.

The European Commission has also banned TikTok on its work phones. The app has also been banned in India, while the United States is considering legislation to ban it amid fears it could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.

Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: Canada’s privacy watchdogs investigates TikTok'
Tech Talk: Canada’s privacy watchdogs investigates TikTok

— with files from Global News’ Rachel Gilmore

Advertisement
TikTokOnline SecurityOnline SafetyTikTok BanNova Scotia TikTokNova Scotia TikTok banNS TikTok ban
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers