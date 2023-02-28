Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Arrests for pair of 2022 Calgary shootings point to organized crime

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 5:51 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police have made multiple arrests following two “complex investigations” into a pair of shootings in the city last year.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashley Mawdsley was fatally shot in the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E., the city’s 25th homicide of the year. Police later found a burned-out white 2022 Ford Expedition about 22 kilometres south of the site of the shooting.

And at around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2022, a non-fatal shooting happened in the parkade underneath the Real Canadian Superstore in the city’s East Village.

Read more: Victim identified in Douglasdale targeted shooting

In the course of the investigations, individuals with connections to organized crime were determined to be responsible for each incident.

CPS arrested the individuals on Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Now

The identities of the accused in the pair of shootings will be released when the charges are formally made.

Police say shooting in northeast Calgary related to organized crime

“Despite both shootings being targeted, these offenders demonstrated a complete disregard for public safety and placed members of our community at risk of serious harm or death,” CPS Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement.

“Both of these shootings occurred at times when people were going about their daily routines.

“The victimization of Calgarians caused by organized crime violence can have a devastating and lasting impact on innocent bystanders and the community as a whole.”

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeShootingCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary ShootingOrganized Crimetargeted shootingCalgary organized crimeDouglasdale shootingAshley MawdsleyEast Village shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

