Kane Fritzler from Saskatchewan competing on upcoming ‘Survivor’ season

A Saskatchewan man is back from an island in Fiji after competing on the TV show Survivor.

Kane Fritzler, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Saskatchewan law school, was selected as one of the participants for Survivor‘s upcoming season.

The Moose Jaw man says he wanted to compete to grow as a person and not for the million-dollar prize, adding that he’s looking to Survivor winner Tyson Apostol for inspiration.

“I want to go out there and have a ton of fun, but I also want to play super hard and leave my mark on Survivor, so I’m going to try and approach a Tyson game,” Fritzler said.

Season 44 of Survivor begins Wednesday night at 7 p.m. central standard time.

Fritzler said he has watched Survivor his entire life so when word came out that Canadians could apply, he was all over it.

He says his strategy is to make friends first and allies second.

“All I want to do is try and be friendly and goofy, get to know people, figure out what makes them tick. And then, after I’ve established myself in my tribe, then I can start talking about who I actually want to play this game with and how do I make myself appetizing to them.”

He added that the competition is tough and he expects everyone is putting in 100 per cent to stay ahead in the game.

“It’s a lot to ask. It’s a lot to handle. I think above anything what you got to be is adaptive and roll with the punches as much as you can.”

Fritzler recently graduated from law school and he said he thinks that has taught him some translatable skills that he is hoping to bring to the game to get him closer to that million-dollar prize.

“I am just so excited to be a representative of Canada, be representative of Saskatchewan, and just play my heart out there”