Body found in Vernon, RCMP investigating

A body was found in Vernon, B.C., early Tuesday and Mounties are now on the scene investigating.

“The person’s death is being treated as suspicious and police have cordoned off (the 4100 block) of 15th Avenue,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Based on findings from the preliminary investigation, there is nothing to suggest there is any known risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

More to come.