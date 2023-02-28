Menu

Crime

Body found in Vernon, RCMP investigating

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 1:33 pm
A street in Vernon has been cordoned off after a body was found on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A street in Vernon has been cordoned off after a body was found on Tuesday morning. Global News
A body was found in Vernon, B.C., early Tuesday and Mounties are now on the scene investigating.

“The person’s death is being treated as suspicious and police have cordoned off (the 4100 block)  of 15th Avenue,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Based on findings from the preliminary investigation, there is nothing to suggest there is any known risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

More to come.

 

North OkanaganSuspicious DeathBody Foundvernon rcmpNorth Okanagan RCMP15th Avenuesupsicious death
