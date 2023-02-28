Sask. government makes $45 million after last SLGA liquor store permit auctions

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government brought in $45 million from auctions to sell off Saskatchewan liquor store permits.

Permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Retail Inc. stores ended with bids totaling $45,077,800.

“We are pleased to see these auctions come to a successful conclusion,” Minister Responsible for SLGA Lori Carr said in a news release.

“The incredible amount of interest means that we will have additional revenue to put toward the high-quality public services we all enjoy.”

The government started auctioning the 35 liquor permits that were left as part of its exit from the business by end of March.

Winning bidders will now begin the application process for the retail store permit. Prospective retailers must meet all SLGA licensing requirements to hold a permit.

Successful bidders have 18 months to obtain their permit and open their business. According to the news release, bid amounts must be fully paid before a permit is issued.

Twenty-seven of SLGA Retail Inc.’s liquor stores have now closed. The final seven will close March 11.