Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Sask. government makes $45 million after last SLGA liquor store permit auctions

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 1:59 pm
As Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Retail Inc. stores close, the permits have been auctioned off. Bottles of British Columbia wine on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., on Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
As Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Retail Inc. stores close, the permits have been auctioned off. Bottles of British Columbia wine on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., on Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government brought in $45 million from auctions to sell off Saskatchewan liquor store permits.

Permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Retail Inc. stores ended with bids totaling $45,077,800.

“We are pleased to see these auctions come to a successful conclusion,” Minister Responsible for SLGA Lori Carr said in a news release.

“The incredible amount of interest means that we will have additional revenue to put toward the high-quality public services we all enjoy.”

Read more: Liquor permit for La Ronge, Sask. sold for $3.27 million

The government started auctioning the 35 liquor permits that were left as part of its exit from the business by end of March.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Winning bidders will now begin the application process for the retail store permit. Prospective retailers must meet all SLGA licensing requirements to hold a permit.

Successful bidders have 18 months to obtain their permit and open their business. According to the news release, bid amounts must be fully paid before a permit is issued.

Twenty-seven of SLGA Retail Inc.’s liquor stores have now closed. The final seven will close March 11.

Click to play video: 'Despite severance deal, workers worried as SLGA store closures loom'
Despite severance deal, workers worried as SLGA store closures loom
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSLGAslga permitsslga permits aucitonslga permits sale
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers