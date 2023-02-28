COVID-19: HKPR reports death, 2 new hospitalizations, outbreak declared at Cobourg hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported a new COVID-related death, and 85 new lab-confirmed cases including two new hospitalizations over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday showed the following data covering Feb. 19-25 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 91 — up from 79 reported on Feb. 21 and 87 reported on Feb. 14. Among the 91 active lab-confirmed cases, 65 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 are in Northumberland County and one is in Haliburton County.

(Note: The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.)

Deaths: 162 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more since the Feb. 21 update with a death reported in Port Hope in Northumberland County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 96 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 56 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were two new hospitalizations since the Feb. 21 update. There was also a new intensive care admission, the first reported since the Jan. 31 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 486 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 22 inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Cumulative cases: 662 so far in 2023. There were 7,815 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,784 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 402 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 73 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New COVID-19 outbreaks declared since Feb. 21:

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Outbreak on the restorative care unit declared on Feb. 24.

in Cobourg: Outbreak on the restorative care unit declared on Feb. 24. Adelaide Place retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Feb. 24.

retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Feb. 24. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay — Facility-wide outbreak declared declared on Feb. 21 (declared after the weekly update issued). An initial outbreak on the medical north unit was declared on Feb. 10.

in Lindsay — Facility-wide outbreak declared declared on Feb. 21 (declared after the weekly update issued). An initial outbreak on the medical north unit was declared on Feb. 10. Extendicare Kawartha Lakes long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 23.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 23. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 23

Other active outbreaks:

Lakeland Village retirement home in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 19

Vaccination

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

In March the GoVaxx bus will be visiting Northumberland and Haliburton counties offering first, second, third or fourth doses. Walk-ins are welcome or people can book an appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

