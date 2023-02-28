Menu

U.S. News

Florida man arrested after ‘one ton’ of child pornography found in his home

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 12:49 pm
A split photo. On the left is Paul Zittel's mugshot. On the right are several boxes of varying sizes all stacked together. View image in full screen
Police in Florida arrested a 72-year-old man on 25 counts of possession of child pornography after "over one ton" of printed pornography was discovered in his home. Marion County Sheriff's Office
NOTE: The following article contains content that some may find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

A Florida man was arrested on child pornography charges when police discovered “over one ton” of explicit printed material stored in his home, according to local authorities.

Paul Zittel, 72, was taken into police custody on Thursday in Ocala, Fla., after officers received a tip claiming multiple files depicting child pornography were uploaded to the internet, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators were able to link the uploader’s IP address to Zittel and obtained a search warrant for his residence. Upon inspection, the sheriff’s office discovered more than 220,000 printed images, many of which included child sexual abuse material, in Zittel’s home.

He was arrested on 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

The “countless” printed images were reportedly stored in boxes and large stacks in Zittel’s bedroom and office. Other residents in the home told police that Zittel did not allow anyone into the rooms unescorted.

Authorities allege the physical prints together weighed approximately 2,600 pounds — more than one ton. The Marion County Sherriff’s Office wrote that the printer on Zittel’s desk “displayed obvious signs of heavy use.”

The printed pornography, Zittel’s computer and a storage device were seized by police.

Zittel is currently being held at the Marion County Jail on a US$250,000 bond.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

