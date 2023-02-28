Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vermont police investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2023 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: February 28, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: February 28, 2023
Andrea Howick has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week.

They say U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Police say in a news release that Leos Cervantes collapsed when encountered by the agents and that the other two men ran back toward Canada.

Read more: Mexican man’s death highlights border crossing spike, U.S. patrol officials say

The 45-year-old from Aguascalientes, Mexico, was taken to hospital, and his death is not considered suspicious.

Trending Now

This is the second time this winter a person has died crossing the border — a 44-year-old man was found frozen to death in early January in a wooded area near St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., where police said he was trying to enter the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

A 31-year-old Ecuadorian woman from Connecticut was charged last week with unlawfully attempting to transport three individuals within the United States following Leos Cervantes’s death.

Read more: Canada-U.S. border policy, security new target of Republican lawmakers

The death comes amid calls by some U.S. lawmakers to strengthen security at the country’s border with Canada.

The “Northern Border Security Caucus,” launched by a group of Republicans on Capitol Hill, is focused on immigration, crime and national security at the Canada-U.S. border.

— With files from Global News

United StatesQuebecmigrantsAsylum-seekersU.S. BorderVermontU.S. Border PatrolHollandSt-Bernard-de-LacolleVermont State PoliceJose Leos CervantesMexican asylum seekerU.S. Quebec borderVermont border death
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers