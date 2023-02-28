Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo council changes direction on lower speed limits

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 11:00 am
A speed limit sign on a residential street. View image in full screen
A speed limit sign on a residential street. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo city council approved a new plan Monday night for speed limits in the area that changes course from the move council made last year.

In June, council approved a new uniform speed limit of 30 km/h throughout the city, which was against a staff recommendation and the wishes of Grand River Transit, as well what residents responded with when polled about the idea.

Read more: Waterloo city council lowers speed limits in residential areas to 30 km/h

Several councilors said they heard from displeased voters while on the campaign trail ahead of last fall’s election.

Trending Now

“We went through an engagement of Waterloo, and one thing the residents told me when I knocked on doors is we find that our council doesn’t listen to us,” Hans Roach said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday night, council approved a plan which will see speed limits lowered in school zones drop to 30 km/h while limits on local roads and minor collector roads will be 40 km/h in Wards 1 through 6.

Major collector roads, such as Davenport Road, will fall to 50 km/h when the plan is implemented in the spring.

Council also created a specific plan in Uptown (Ward 7) where speed limits will be 30 km/h in all school zones as well as on local roads, 40 km/h on minor collector roads, and 50 km/h on major collector roads.

Staff will report back to council with results of the new speed limits on a yearly basis with an eye to potentially going lower city-wide down the road.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsOntario. NewsWaterloo councilWaterloo City CouncilWaterloo speed limitsWaterloo speed bylaws
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers