Waterloo council changes direction on lower speed limits

Waterloo city council approved a new plan Monday night for speed limits in the area that changes course from the move council made last year.

In June, council approved a new uniform speed limit of 30 km/h throughout the city, which was against a staff recommendation and the wishes of Grand River Transit, as well what residents responded with when polled about the idea.

Several councilors said they heard from displeased voters while on the campaign trail ahead of last fall’s election.

“We went through an engagement of Waterloo, and one thing the residents told me when I knocked on doors is we find that our council doesn’t listen to us,” Hans Roach said.

On Monday night, council approved a plan which will see speed limits lowered in school zones drop to 30 km/h while limits on local roads and minor collector roads will be 40 km/h in Wards 1 through 6.

Major collector roads, such as Davenport Road, will fall to 50 km/h when the plan is implemented in the spring.

Council also created a specific plan in Uptown (Ward 7) where speed limits will be 30 km/h in all school zones as well as on local roads, 40 km/h on minor collector roads, and 50 km/h on major collector roads.

Staff will report back to council with results of the new speed limits on a yearly basis with an eye to potentially going lower city-wide down the road.