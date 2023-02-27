Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman struck by vehicle sustains serious injuries, Toronto police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 6:47 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a pedestrian was hit in the area of Richmond Street West and Portland Street.

Read more: Pedestrian sustains serious injuries after struck by vehicle in Toronto

Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman had been injured.

She was taken to a trauma centre under an emergency run by paramedics. Paramedics said the call came just before 5:30 p.m.

Road closures were instituted after the crash and drivers were told to expect delays.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Serious injuries for pedestrian struck by car in Peterborough'
Serious injuries for pedestrian struck by car in Peterborough

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionRichmond StreetPortland StreetToronto pedestrian
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers