Woman struck by vehicle sustains serious injuries, Toronto police say

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a pedestrian was hit in the area of Richmond Street West and Portland Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman had been injured.

She was taken to a trauma centre under an emergency run by paramedics. Paramedics said the call came just before 5:30 p.m.

Road closures were instituted after the crash and drivers were told to expect delays.

COLLISION:

Richmond St W & Portland St

– reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver/vehicle

– police o/s

– officers located a woman w/ injuries

– @TorontoMedics – took patient to hospital w/ serious injuries – emerge run

– road closures in the area

– expect delays#GO457330

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2023