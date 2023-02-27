Woman struck by vehicle sustains serious injuries, Toronto police say

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said a pedestrian was hit in the area of Richmond Street West and Portland Street.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman had been injured.
She was taken to a trauma centre under an emergency run by paramedics. Paramedics said the call came just before 5:30 p.m.
Road closures were instituted after the crash and drivers were told to expect delays.
