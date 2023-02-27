Menu

Crime

Manitoba announces one-time funding for nursing program in Neepawa

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 6:11 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Manitoba government hopes a one-time cash injection into a Neepawa-based nursing program will help keep grads in the community.

The province announced $2.1 million in funding for Assiniboine Community College’s practical nursing diploma program Monday.

Read more: ‘A humbling experience’ — Manitoba nursing recruitment trip is underway in Philippines

The program will see 25 nurses graduate and is part of the government’s broader goal to add 2,000 health-care providers to the provincial health system, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba is the 6th province to sign deal with Ottawa on health-care funding'
Manitoba is the 6th province to sign deal with Ottawa on health-care funding

“Getting more practical nurses into the health-care system means that more Manitobans will have access to care in hospitals and clinics,” Gordon said in a release.

Read more: Nursing shortage in Winnipeg may give perps ‘free pass’ after sex assault, women’s health worker says

Advanced Education and Training Minister Sarah Guillemard said the government is working to increase post-secondary education rates among rural Manitobans.

Gordon said nurses from rural communities are more likely to stay or return to rural health settings after graduating.

 

