2 die in Highway 3A crash near Castlegar

Two women died Saturday in a crash on Highway 3A that police say was caused, in part, by slippery roads.

The crash happened at 3:35 p.m. Saturday between a Toyota Corolla and a Ford F35 on Highway 3A near Castlegar. An off-duty BC Highway Patrol member came upon it.

“The initial investigation has determined that the driver of the Toyota Corolla lost control on slippery roads and was struck by the oncoming truck,” RCMP said.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, both rear passengers in the Toyota, a 68-year-old female and a 79-year-old female from Nelson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.”

RCMP said the driver and front passenger of the Toyota were transported to hospital, while the driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Highway 3A was closed for several hours as police investigated, gathered evidence and recovered the vehicles involved. BC Highway Patrol is continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180.