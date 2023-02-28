Central Hastings OPP nab two on drug trafficking charges after a well-being check

See more sharing options

Police in Stirling-Rawdon Township got more than they expected after a recent well-being check.

OPP say officers checked on a vehicle at about 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 25.

According to police, a further investigation revealed the identities of the passenger and driver who were arrested and charged.

Logan Friel, 18, of Campbellford was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with a release order, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old passenger from Ajax faces the same charges.

Both were held for a bail hearing in Belleville.

