Copper wire stolen from Bell line north of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

OPP are investigating the theft of copper wire from a telecommunications line in the Township of Madoc over the weekend.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 11 p.m. on Friday, a line was cut directly from a pole on the west side of Hwy. 62, approximately 1.5 km north of Riggs/Mill Road and 1.5 km south of Hazzards Road, just north of the village of Madoc.

Repair costs are expected to exceed $10,000, OPP said Monday.

Global News has reached out to Bell Communications Enterprises, which owns the line, for more details, including whether any customers are impacted.

Police say a dirt bike may be involved in the incident.

More to come.