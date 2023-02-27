Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Copper wire stolen from Bell line north of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 10:05 am
Central Hastings OPP are investigating the theft of copper wire in Madoc on the weekend. Getty Images file
OPP are investigating the theft of copper wire from a telecommunications line in the Township of Madoc over the weekend.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 11 p.m. on Friday, a line was cut directly from a pole on the west side of Hwy. 62, approximately 1.5 km north of Riggs/Mill Road and 1.5 km south of Hazzards Road, just north of the village of Madoc.

Repair costs are expected to exceed $10,000, OPP said Monday.

Read more: Death of man at Stellarton, N.S. power substation investigated as copper-wire theft attempt

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Global News has reached out to Bell Communications Enterprises, which owns the line, for more details, including whether any customers are impacted.

Police say a dirt bike may be involved in the incident.

More to come.

N.B. woman says copper wire theft setting her company back
Central Hastings OPPMadocCopper Wire
