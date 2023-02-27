Strong winds and freezing drizzle in the forecast for Barrie, Midland, and Orillia

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement is in effect for the Barrie, Midland, and Orillia areas, with strong winds and freezing rain in the forecast for Monday.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement includes Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, and Washago.

The weather agency said a messy mix of wintry precipitation and strong winds is expected Monday afternoon and into the night.

Environment Canada said precipitation will likely begin as snow Monday late afternoon or early evening and then become mixed with ice pellets after midnight.

The weather agency predicts snow and ice pellet amounts to be between 5 cm and 10 cm.

There is also a risk of freezing drizzle overnight into early Tuesday.

The weather agency said untreated surfaces might become icy and slippery, and the evening commute might be significantly impacted.

In addition to the wintry precipitation, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected Monday into Tuesday morning.

Local power outages are possible, the weather agency said.