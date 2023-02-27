Canada adds more Iranian officials to sanctions list amid Mahsa Amini protests

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is imposing more sanctions against Iran for what it describes as gross violations of human rights.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced twelve senior Iranian government and law enforcement officials are being sanctioned for participating in “gross and systematic human rights violations,” including through repressing demonstrations in the western part of the country.

The listed individuals will have their Canadian assets frozen and be barred from entering the country.

Joly’s office says it is working with international partners to respond to the Iranian regime’s egregious treatment of its people.

Large protests have been taking place in the country since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the country’s morality police, allegedly because her head scarf was too loose.

Canada has previously placed thousands of sanctions against Iranian officials and hundreds of entities, but experts have questioned how effective they are.