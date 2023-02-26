Southern Ontario preparing for ‘messy mix’ of winter weather

See more sharing options

Residents in Toronto and areas of southern Ontario are bracing for a “messy mix” of winter weather.

On Sunday morning, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for wintery precipitation and strong winds on Monday and into Monday night.

“Precipitation will likely begin as snow Monday afternoon or early Monday evening before transitioning to ice pellets or freezing rain Monday night,” a special advisory for Toronto warned.

Local power outages are also possible due to winds that could gust as fast as 70 km/h.

“There remains uncertainty as to the exact timing and location of the snow and wintry mix of precipitation,” Environment Canada wrote. “Winter weather travel advisories may be required as the event draws nearer.”

Similar special weather statements were released Sunday morning stretching from Kingston and Peterborough in the east to Windsor in the west.

The entire Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, Waterloo and Barrie were included in the warnings.

Major areas not affected include Muskoka and Ottawa.