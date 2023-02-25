Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Community Housing’s Swansea Mews moves closer to demolition

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 4:04 pm
The scene inside Swansea Mews, where residents have been forced to leave.
The scene inside Swansea Mews, where residents have been forced to leave. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The demolition of a Toronto Community Housing site is one step closer to taking place after an application was started for permits.

Toronto Community Housing, which runs affordable homes across the city, is moving to demolish its Swansea Mews homes after safety fears shut the complex down and forced residents to move out.

In June 2022, residents were moved from the housing complex after a safety inspection. That inspection came after a cement ceiling panel fell on a woman in Swansea Mews, sending her to hospital.

Toronto’s chief building official, Will Johnson, issued a ban on anyone living in the complex.

Read more: Toronto community housing residents forced to leave Swansea Mews over safety fears

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

In a Feb. 17 document, officials admitted the building had to be torn down. “Based on engineering studies, it is now clear that there is no path towards fixing this problem with the buildings in their current condition,” a Toronto Community Housing report read.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the Toronto Community Housing board voted to apply for demolition permits. That process can itself take months, according to a report put to the board.

“Approval of a demolition permit typically takes between 6-8 months or can extend to up to 18-24 months if rezoning is required,” the report stated. It pegged the cost of maintaining the existing, uninhabited housing complex, including security, at $326,000 per month.

Click to play video: 'More tenants of Swansea Mews forced to leave following ceiling collapse'
More tenants of Swansea Mews forced to leave following ceiling collapse
City of TorontoToronto HousingTCHAffordable Housing TorontoSwansea MewsSwansea Mews demolitionToronto Community House
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers