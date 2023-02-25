B.C. Premier David Eby holds press conference at SFU Surrey campus Saturday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. Premier David Eby is expected to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon in Surrey.

He is delivering remarks to mark his first 100 days in office.

The press conference is being held at Surrey’s Simon Fraser University campus and will begin around 1 p.m.

Global News will carry a live stream in this article.

23:30 Focus BC: Psychologists call for MSP coverage, B.C. Budget 2023 coming Tuesday

— more to come…