B.C. Premier David Eby holds press conference at SFU Surrey campus Saturday

B.C. Premier David Eby is expected to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon in Surrey.
He is delivering remarks to mark his first 100 days in office.
The press conference is being held at Surrey’s Simon Fraser University campus and will begin around 1 p.m.
Global News will carry a live stream in this article.
— more to come…
