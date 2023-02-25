Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby holds press conference at SFU Surrey campus Saturday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 2:40 pm
B.C. Premier David Eby will be holding a press conference in Surrey, Saturday at 1 p.m. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby will be holding a press conference in Surrey, Saturday at 1 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. Premier David Eby is expected to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon in Surrey.

He is delivering remarks to mark his first 100 days in office.

Read more: B.C. announces new $440 million, 10-year cancer care action plan 

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

The press conference is being held at Surrey’s Simon Fraser University campus and will begin around 1 p.m.

Trending Now

Global News will carry a live stream in this article.

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Psychologists call for MSP coverage, B.C. Budget 2023 coming Tuesday'
Focus BC: Psychologists call for MSP coverage, B.C. Budget 2023 coming Tuesday

— more to come…

Advertisement
SurreyBCBC governmentDavid EbySFUBC premierBC government press conferenceSurrey SFU
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers