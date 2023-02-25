Menu

Parks Canada warns of avalanche risk in Waterton Lakes, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 2:04 pm
Snowdrifts are seen on a mountain bowl in Waterton Lakes National Park. View image in full screen
Snowdrifts are seen on a mountain bowl in Waterton Lakes National Park. Getty Images
Parks Canada issued an avalanche warning for Waterton Lakes, just north of the U.S., border and is advising people to stay clear of the park this weekend.

The increased avalanche risk is due to a change in the tree line and coverage after the 2017 Kenow wildfire, Parks said.

The alert was issued Friday, and, as of Saturday, Avalanche Canada said the risk is moderate.

The avalanche area includes west of Cameron Creek along south Evergreen Avenue, plus adjacent slopes of Bertha Peak in Waterton townsite, according to Parks Canada.

Parks Canadaavalancheavalanche warningWaterton National ParkAlberta avalanche warningsavalanche watertonwaterton weather
