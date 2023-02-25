Parks Canada warns of avalanche risk in Waterton Lakes, Alta.

See more sharing options

Parks Canada issued an avalanche warning for Waterton Lakes, just north of the U.S., border and is advising people to stay clear of the park this weekend.

The increased avalanche risk is due to a change in the tree line and coverage after the 2017 Kenow wildfire, Parks said.

The alert was issued Friday, and, as of Saturday, Avalanche Canada said the risk is moderate.

The avalanche area includes west of Cameron Creek along south Evergreen Avenue, plus adjacent slopes of Bertha Peak in Waterton townsite, according to Parks Canada.