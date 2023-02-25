Junior hockey: Rockets blank Oil Kings, Warriors win OT thriller in Trail

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 4, EDMONTON 0

The Rockets opened a three-game road trip on a winning note, as they blanked the Oil Kings on Friday night.

Talyn Boyko stopped all 27 shots he faced in the shutout win for Kelowna (21-30-3-0), which led 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks. Dylan Wightman had two goals, Carson Golder and Trae Johnson scored for the Rockets.

The shutout was also Boyko’s third clean sheet of the season.

Logan Cunningham, who stopped 36 of 40 shots for Edmonton (8-44-3-0), took the loss for the Oil Kings — league champions last season, but now the WHL’s worst team this season.

The Rockets were 2-for-5 on the power play while the Oil Kings were 0-for-5.

Kelowna, which has now won a season-high four straight games, continues its Alberta road trip on Saturday, as the Rockets visit the Red Deer Rebels (37-15-1-3). The journey ends on Sunday afternoon in Calgary against the Hitmen (24-25-5-2).

Friday’s results

Regina 4, Brandon 3

Kamloops 6, Lethbridge 2

Moose Jaw 4, Swift Current 3

Winnipeg 2, Red Deer 1

Prince Albert 6, Saskatoon 5 (OT)

Seattle 6, Tri-City 1

Spokane 4, Portland 1

Prince George 5, Vancouver 4

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Lethbridge at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 5 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Kamloops at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Kelowna at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games (all times PT)

Kelowna at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 3:05 p.m.

WEST KELOWNA 6, TRAIL 5 (OT)

In a wild, back-and-forth game, Jaiden Moriello opened and closed the scoring, including the game-winner just nine seconds into overtime, as the Warriors edged the Smoke Eaters on Friday night.

Christopher Duclair, Isaiah Norlin, Riley Sharun and Rylee Hlusiak also scored for West Kelowna (25-16-4-0-0), which raced out to a 3-0 lead after the first period, but gave up four consecutive markers in the second before scoring late in that frame to make it 4-4.

In the third, Trail scored just 45 seconds to make it 5-4, a lead that held up until Hlusiak scored at 19:36 to force overtime. And in the extra period, Moriello ended the game by going glove-side.

Evan Bushy, Brady, Hunter, Josh Schenk, Brady Smith and Adam Parson replied for Trail (17-21-3-3-0), which was outshot 40-31.

In goal, Cayden Hamming started for the Warriors, but was pulled late in the second. He finished with 20 saves on 24 shots. Angelo Zol stopped six of seven shots in relief. For Trail, Keegan Maddocks made 34 saves.

West Kelowna was 0-for-1 on the power play while Trail was 0-for-3.

PENTICTON 6, WENATCHEE 2

At Penticton, Josh Nadeau scored four goals, including a natural hat trick to open the scoring, as the Vees downed the Wild on Friday night.

Brett Moravec and Jackson Nieuwendyk also scored for league-leading Penticton (40-3-0-1-0), which led 4-1 after the second period following a scoreless first.

Nadeau made it 1-0 at 3:42 of the second, then followed up with goals at 7:40 and 11:16 to make it 3-0. Notably, Bradly Nadeau also had a four-point night, earning assists on all his brother’s goals.

The two brothers lead the league in scoring. Bradly Nadeau has 35 goals and 51 assists for 86 points while Josh Nadeau has 31 goals and 53 assists for 84 points. Teammate Aydar Suniev is third in the points race with 30 goals and 39 assists for 69 points.

Parker Murray and Luke Weilandt replied for Wenatchee (22-21-1-2-0), which outshot the Vees 34-29.

Luca Di Pasquo turned aside 32 shots for the Vees, with Andy Vlaha making 23 saves for the Wild.

Penticton was 1-for-2 on the power play while Wenatchee was 1-for-4.

CRANBROOK 6, VERNON 5

At Cranbrook, the visiting Vipers opened and closed the scoring on Friday night, but gave up six goals in between in falling to the Bucks.

Kaslo Ferner, with two goals, Blake Cotton, Jack Silich, Peyton Mithmuangneau and Noah Quinn scored for Cranbrook (30-12-1-2-0), which led 3-1 and 6-4 at the period breaks.

Lee Parks and Thomas Tien, each with two goals, and Anson McMaster replied for Vernon (20-19-2-4-0). Parks opened the scoring just 1:17 into the game, with Tien closing out the scoring with the only goal in the third period, at 7:49.

Nathan Airey stopped 32 of 37 shots for Cranbrook. For Vernon, Roan Clarke started but gave up four goals on 14 shots before being replaced early in the second. Ethan David was 0-for-2 in relief, with Clark returning between the pipes for the third, where he went 10-for-10.

Cranbrook was 1-for-4 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-1.

SALMON ARM 5, MERRITT 1

At Salmon Arm, Brandon Santa Juana had a three-point evening, tallying a goal and two assists, as the Silverbacks downed the Centennials on Friday.

Ethan Ullrick, Casy Laylin, Nathan Mackie and Hayden Stavroff also scored for Salmon Arm (23-16-4-1-0), which led 1-0 and 2-1 at the period breaks.

Diego Johnson replied for Merritt (11-28-3-2-0), which was outshot 39-18.

Matthew Tovell stopped 17 shots for the Silverbacks, with Conor Sullivan making 34 saves for the Centennials.

Salmon Arm was 3-for-5 on the power play while Merritt was 1-for-5.

Friday’s results

Surrey 3, Alberni Valley 1

Nanaimo 4, Chilliwack 3

Coquitlam 7, Langley 6

Victoria 4, Cowichan Valley 2

Powell River 4, Prince George 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Powell River at Chilliwack, 6 p.m.

Salmon Arm at Cranbrook, 6 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Penticton at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Vernon at Trail, 7 p.m.

Surrey at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Nanaimo at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s games (all times PT)

Merritt at West Kelowna, 2:30 p.m.

Nanaimo at Coquitlam, 3 p.m.

PLAYOFFS

Friday’s results

Kimberley 4, Golden 0

Kimberley wins series 4-1

Columbia Valley 6, Fernie 4

Fernie leads series 3-2

Creston Valley 8, Grand Forks 5

Creston Valley wins series 4-1

Nelson 3, Beaver Valley 2 (OT)

Beaver Valley leads series 3-2

Kamloops 4, Sicamous 2

Sicamous leads series 3-2

North Okanagan 5, Osoyoos 3

North Okanagan wins series 4-1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Columbia Valley at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Beaver Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled