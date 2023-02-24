Pettersson’s OT goal lifts Canucks to 3-2 win over Blues

Send this page to someone via email

Elias Pettersson had 10 shots on goal. He connected on the last one.

Pettersson scored 4:45 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

“I felt good, but the puck wouldn’t find the way in until the last shot, I guess, so I’m happy with that,” he said.

Pettersson picked up his 28th goal of the season when he beat goalie Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot.

“I had some ice to work with, so I tried to get as much speed as possible,” Pettersson said. “I was thinking of going towards the inside, but he covered that so I thought I’d try to shoot far and it went in.”

Coach Rick Tocchet, who was hired on Jan. 22 after Bruce Boudreau was let go, was impressed.

“That was a laser,” Tocchet said. “He’s got an all-world shot. He had a lot of chances in the game.”

St. Louis led 2-0 before Miller scored his 20th goal 9:08 into the third, and Kuzmenko tied it on his 27th in the final minute.

“A lot of our best players not doing the job,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “I guess they don’t care about the team, I don’t know. Not sure why.”

Rookie Tyler Tucker scored his first career goal for the Blues, and Alexey Toropchenko had a short-handed goal. Binnington made 38 saves.

“Obviously it’s nice to be rewarded,” Tucker said about scoring his first goal. “Two points would’ve been better.”

Vancouver rookie Arturs Silovs had 20 stops in his third career NHL start.

Vancouver had a goal disallowed in the first period. Miller scored on a delayed penalty at 14:27, but it was waved off after St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference.

The Blues scored a short-handed goal when Toropchenko beat Silovs on a breakaway at 15:29. Pavel Buchnevich intercepted a pass and fed the streaking Toropechenko for his fifth of the season.

“That game was like, I don’t know what to say, but it’s like frustrating me. I don’t know. It’s really bad,” Toropchenko said.

“I am trying to do everything that I can every game, and I am just wishing and hoping everybody’s on the same page. But it’s not good enough. I am so upset.”

St. Louis went up 2-0 on a wrist shot by Tucker at 6:45 of the second. The Canucks challenged the play, arguing the goal was scored on a high stick by Ivan Barbashev, but the original call stood. Barbashev got his 100th career assist.

Miller scored a short-handed goal on a wrist shot. He has 11 points in his last 10 games.

“All these games are important. We’ve got guys fighting for jobs,” Miller said. “We’ve got guys trying to prove something to the new coach.

“We didn’t get frustrated. We’ve scored a lot of 6 on 5 goals. That says a lot about our team. We’re never out of it.”

ICE CHIPS

St. Louis forwards Brandon Saad (upper body) and Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) returned to the lineup. It was Saad’s first game since Feb. 14. Buchnevich got hurt Saturday against Colorado. . . The Blues assigned forward Matthew Highmore to the minors to make room for Saad’s return. . . C Aatu Raty, who was acquired from the Islanders in the Bo Horvat trade, made his Canucks debut.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Boston on Saturday.

Blues: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-30-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 4 p.m. PT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to prolong a five-game win streak.

Vancouver has a 22-30-5 record overall and an 11-15-1 record in home games. The Canucks have conceded 229 goals while scoring 192 for a -37 scoring differential.

Boston has a 43-8-5 record overall and a 20-6-2 record on the road. The Bruins have a 13-3-4 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has five goals and 49 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has scored 20 goals with 21 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: day to day (lower-body), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Luke Schenn: day to day (trade-related). Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).