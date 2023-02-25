Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ukraine war: Life and death in the shadow of a nuclear plant Russia uses as an army base

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Turkey earthquake: More than 600 people investigated in relation to collapsed buildings

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 25, 2023 9:38 am
Click to play video: 'Canada to match $10M in donations raised by the Humanitarian Coalition for earthquake relief in Turkey, Syria'
Canada to match $10M in donations raised by the Humanitarian Coalition for earthquake relief in Turkey, Syria
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the Canadian government will match $10 million in donations raised by the Humanitarian Coalition and its members for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria. This comes after the government committed to matching donations from the Canadian Red Cross following the tragedy.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that collapsed in Turkey’s catastrophic earthquake earlier this month, a government official said Saturday.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial. Those in custody include construction contractors and building owners or managers, he said in televised comments from a coordination center in Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey.

“The detection of evidence in the buildings continues as a basis for criminal investigation,” Bozdag added.

Read more: Canada to send another $30M to Turkey, Syria as earthquake rebuild work starts

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude quake on Feb. 6, which led to nearly 48,000 deaths in southern Turkey and northern Syria, has seen Turks question the structural integrity of many of the 173,000 buildings that collapsed or were seriously damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

Experts have said many toppled structures were built with inferior materials and methods and often did not comply with government standards. Opposition parties have accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration of failing to enforce building regulations.

Trending Now

The mayor of a town close to the epicenter of the earthquake was detained as part of an investigation into collapsed buildings, the Cumhuriyet newspaper and other outlets reported Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Turkey, Syria under renewed stress after 2 new earthquakes'
Turkey, Syria under renewed stress after 2 new earthquakes

Okkes Kavak, who heads the district of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province and is a member of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), is said to have failed to ensure construction inspections were carried out.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that 9,470 aftershocks had hit the region affected by the quake.

“This will continue for a long time? we expect these aftershocks to last for at least two years,” AFAD General Manager Orhan Tatar said in a media briefing in Ankara. He said a 5.3-magnitude quake that hit Bor, a town around 150 miles (about 245 kilometers) west of the Feb. 6 epicenter, was considered “independent” of earlier temblors.

Advertisement
TurkeyEarthquakeSyria earthquakeTurkey newsTurkey earthquake newsTurkey earthquake investigationTurkey earthquake update
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers