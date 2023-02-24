Obnoxiously loud vehicles will be fined $1K following changes to bylaw passed by Edmonton city council

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council passed a bylaw with the goal of deterring noisy vehicles Friday.

The bylaw passed with 12 votes in favour; Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell was absent.

Drivers making excessive and unnecessary noise will be fined $1,000 for the first offence and double that for subsequent offences.

There was already a bylaw that prohibits overly noisy motorcycles and this change expands the scope of the bylaw, according to the city.

1:56 Edmonton working on plan to crack down on noisy vehicles

Many of the councillors said they often get complaints from their constituents about vehicles disturbing the peace.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the summer it’s one of the most-searched terms on the Edmonton website in terms of complaints,” said Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz, who brought the idea of the bylaw forward last year.

Janz said this bylaw will target people who deliberately buy modifications to make their car or motorcycle “more annoying.”

“I understand that some people like the bagpipes, but you can’t play the bagpipes at 2 a.m. in a neighbourhood,” he said.

While she did end up voting to approve the bylaw, Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford said she doesn’t hear the same concerns from people living in her ward.

“I have a lot of things that people reach out to me and my office about, and noisy vehicles — outside of city vehicles or buses — isn’t really high on the list,” said Rutherford.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the new fine sends a very strong message.

“It’s known that when fines are significant enough that people notice and they deter their behaviour,” Sohi said.

The new offense came into effect Friday.