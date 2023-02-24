Menu

Fire

Three people unaccounted for after house fire in Pikangikum First Nation: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 6:06 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario Provincial Police say three people remain unaccounted for in a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario after a fire tore through a home earlier this week.

OPP say they were called to Pikangikum First Nation more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay late Wednesday night.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene the home was engulfed in flames.

Three people were still unaccounted for as of Thursday night.

Police say the scene is being held until the Ontario Fire Marshal arrives to determine the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire is being asked to contact OPP.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

