Controversial plan to ban older trucks from Vancouver port delayed again

A controversial program that would ban diesel-powered trucks more than 12 years old from accessing the Port of Vancouver has been delayed yet again.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Rolling Truck Age Program was originally meant to take effect on Feb. 1, 2022, but has been postponed twice amid opposition from the trucking industry.

The port says the program has been in the works for more than a decade, and is intended to cut emissions from older, less-efficient vehicles. According to the port authority, more than 85 per cent of trucks are already compliant with the new program.

On Thursday, it announced the program — which was delayed in September until April 3, 2023 — would be deferred for at least another nine months “in light of the current economic landscape and continued pandemic-related issues.”

“In the interim, we will be considering new technologies, as well as federal and provincial fleet greening programs,” the port authority said in a media release.

“We intend to reassess our emissions reduction strategy to ensure we progress in a manner that will best achieve the objectives of our Truck Licensing System, which allows trucking companies and their trucks access to serve the Port of Vancouver’s marine container terminals.”

The authority added it would continue to consult with the trucking industry and shipping industries, government and First Nations “to refine the approach moving forward.”

The program has faced opposition from the federal Conservative opposition, and last week four Vancouver-area Liberal MPs asked federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra to intervene.

The latest delay is being celebrated by the United Truckers Association, which is accusing the port of “hypocrisy.”

The association says the port claims the program would eliminate emissions equivalent to 200,000 cars on the road, but continues to export coal that, when burned, would create emissions equivalent to 25 million cars.

It added that the remaining 98 per cent of commercial vehicles on the road are subject to different pollution standards, which judge them on the amount of emissions they create, rather than age.

“The Rolling Truck Age Program represents a huge injustice which targets container truckers in comparison to all other commercial operators, and we are anxious to work with the Port of Vancouver and government to find a fairer alternative,” UTA spokesperson Gagan Singh said in a media release.

“We will be active and fully participate in upcoming discussions by offering tangible solutions that will improve air quality while ensuring equal, fair treatment for all container truckers.”