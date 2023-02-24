Menu

Fire

3 homes involved in fire in southwest Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 3:42 pm
3 Glenridding Ravine homes damaged in southwest Edmonton fire
A fire broke out in southwest Edmonton's Glenridding Ravine neighbourhood, where on Friday three under-construction homes were damaged.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a residential area of southwest Edmonton early Friday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 12:26 p.m. reporting a fire at a house under construction on the 200 block of Glenridding Ravine.

Eight units were dispatched. The first truck arrived on scene at 12:34 p.m.

“EFRS is currently working to get the fire under control,” a department spokesperson told Global News.

Three homes were involved, EFRS said. The initial home was fully involved and the fire spread to the homes on either side. EFRS could not say if the two other homes were occupied or under construction.

Smoke from a fire of a home under construction in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Smoke from a fire of a home under construction in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Global News

The fire was declared under control by 2:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

More to come…

Three homes damaged by fire in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Three homes damaged by fire in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Global News
Three homes damaged by fire in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Three homes damaged by fire in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Global News
