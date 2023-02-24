3 homes involved in fire in southwest Edmonton

See more sharing options

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a residential area of southwest Edmonton early Friday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 12:26 p.m. reporting a fire at a house under construction on the 200 block of Glenridding Ravine.

Eight units were dispatched. The first truck arrived on scene at 12:34 p.m.

“EFRS is currently working to get the fire under control,” a department spokesperson told Global News.

Three homes were involved, EFRS said. The initial home was fully involved and the fire spread to the homes on either side. EFRS could not say if the two other homes were occupied or under construction.

View image in full screen Smoke from a fire of a home under construction in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Global News

The fire was declared under control by 2:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

More to come…

Three homes damaged by fire in Glennridding Ravine on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Global News