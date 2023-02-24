Stocking stuffer lottery ticket leads to $100,000 win for Peterborough man

Send this page to someone via email

A lottery ticket as a Christmas stocking stuffer gift turned into a $100,000 prize for a resident in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the OLG, Bryan Weir, 62, won $100,000 on the Bingo Doubler ticket in the Instant Gift Pack, which featured six different lottery ticket games bundled for $20 a play.

However, he says didn’t discover his big win until a week after Christmas.

“This ticket was a stocking stuffer from my wife,” he said. “I checked my tickets at the store and when I saw the $100,000 prize amount, I was so shocked. I was shaking. I went to a second retailer to confirm the win and I thought ‘wow, this is real!’ My wife and I just looked at each other with excitement.”

When he dropped in unexpectedly to visit his daughter and son’s homes to share the good news, Weir said his daughter jokingly asked “What brings you over? Did you win the lottery?”

Weir says he has been playing the lottery for 40 years.

“Think of your best day and multiply that by 10. That’s how I feel.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Think of your best day and multiply that by 10. That's how I feel."

Weir said he plans to use some of his winnings for home improvements but will save the remainder.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobey’s on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.