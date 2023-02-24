Serious collision involving garbage truck knocks out hydro line in Elgin County, road closed

Highbury Avenue, between Ferguson Line and Truman Line, remains closed following a serious collision Friday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial garbage truck.
“I’m happy to report that the four occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with only non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP Const. Brett Phair said in a video posted to Twitter. “The commercial driver was uninjured.”
According to police, hydro lines were knocked down as a result of the collision and the roadway is expected to be closed for the next few hours following their repair.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
