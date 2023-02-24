Serious collision involving garbage truck knocks out hydro line in Elgin County, road closed

Send this page to someone via email

Highbury Avenue, between Ferguson Line and Truman Line, remains closed following a serious collision Friday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial garbage truck.

Update: Highbury Ave to remain closed while emergency crews remove the vehicles and repair hydrolines. 4 occupants of the passenger vehicle, transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Driver of CMV uninjured. Investigation continues. ^bp pic.twitter.com/LkDXrYf1PD — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 24, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m happy to report that the four occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with only non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP Const. Brett Phair said in a video posted to Twitter. “The commercial driver was uninjured.”

According to police, hydro lines were knocked down as a result of the collision and the roadway is expected to be closed for the next few hours following their repair.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.