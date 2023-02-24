Menu

Traffic

Serious collision involving garbage truck knocks out hydro line in Elgin County, road closed

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 2:20 pm
On Friday, Around 10:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial garbage truck. View image in full screen
On Friday, Around 10:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial garbage truck. OPP West Region / Twitter
Highbury Avenue, between Ferguson Line and Truman Line, remains closed following a serious collision Friday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial garbage truck.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m happy to report that the four occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with only non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP Const. Brett Phair said in a video posted to Twitter. “The commercial driver was uninjured.”

According to police, hydro lines were knocked down as a result of the collision and the roadway is expected to be closed for the next few hours following their repair.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceElgin Countyroad closurehighbury avenueHydro linePassenger Vehiclecommercial garbage truck
