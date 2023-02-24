Menu

Waterloo man escapes serious injury after vehicle loses its roof in collision with snowplow

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 24, 2023 2:17 pm
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo escaped serious injuries after colliding with a snowplow. View image in full screen
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo escaped serious injuries after colliding with a snowplow. Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service says a Waterloo, Ont., man is fortunate that he didn’t suffer more serious injuries.

This after an overnight collision between a passenger vehicle and a snowplow in a northwest section of Guelph.

Officers went to an area near Elmira Road North and Malcolm Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the impact of the crash caused the roof of the passenger vehicle to be partially torn off.

They say the driver of the car was taken to hospital by paramedics with only minor injuries.

Investigators say the operator of the snowplow was not hurt in the crash.

The investigation resulted in an 18-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, being charged with careless driving.

