Canada

Manitoba government ends 7-year freeze on municipal grants

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 12:22 pm
Premier Heather Stefanson makes a municipal funding announcement Friday. View image in full screen
Premier Heather Stefanson makes a municipal funding announcement Friday. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
The Manitoba government is ending a seven-year freeze on its unconditional grants to municipalities.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the annual operating grant to Winnipeg will increase by 14 per cent and Brandon’s funding will grow by 39 per cent.

Smaller and northern municipalities will see larger increases.

Jeff Browaty, a Winnipeg city councillor, says the extra money is welcome as costs have risen since 2016.

Stefanson has also announced that the provincial budget is to be delivered March 7, and it will contain more new spending.

The Progressive Conservative government has been making several spending announcements in recent weeks as it faces a provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.

City of WinnipegManitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaHeather Stefansonmunicipal fundingJeff BrowatyCity of Brandon
© 2023 The Canadian Press

