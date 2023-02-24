Port Hope woman wins $1M on OLG’s Instant Ultimate draw

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Hope, Ont., woman says she played the “great odds” en route to a $1-million lottery prize to end 2022.

According to the OLG, Denielle Elliott claimed one of the top prizes from the Instant Ultimate draw held on Dec. 31, 2022. Instant Ultimate was available for $100 a play with 40 $1-million top prizes drawn.

The OLG says the odds of winning any prize were one in 3.55. She heard about the odds on a radio advertisement, which motivated Elliott to purchase a ticket at Davis’ Your Independent Grocer on Jocelyn Street in Port Hope.

“I decided to buy one because of the great odds to win $1 million,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto earlier this month to pick up her winnings.

She discovered her big win while at the grocery store.

“I decided to check my ticket and when I saw the Big Winner screen I was stunned – it didn’t feel real,” she said.

With her winnings, she plans to pay off her mortgage and complete some home renovations.

“I have special people in my life who will enjoy this win with me,” she said. “I plan to celebrate with a girls’ trip for some fun in the sun.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve this blessing.”