Heavy snow in forecast for North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson

Heavy snow is expected to blanket a large swath of B.C.’s Southern Interior this weekend, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is in effect from Saturday to Sunday for the North Okanagan, including Vernon, Kamloops, North Thompson, Shuswap, West Columbia, North Columbia and Kinbasket.

Anywhere between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, with some areas seeing up to 30 cm piling up.

“A frontal system is forecast to move across the B.C. interior this weekend,” the national weather agency said in a press release.

“Snow will begin on Saturday and become heavy Saturday night.”

It’s expected to ease Sunday evening as the system moves out of the area.

Environment Canada on Thursday issued extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings for a number of B.C. areas, including Whistler and North Vancouver Island to the North Coast and inland, including the Chilcotin and Peace River regions.

The warnings stem from an arctic airmass that’s currently parked over Western Canada, with temperatures plunging well below seasonal averages.

It triggered some low-temperature records overnight.

Bella Bella set a record of -10.3 C Thursday, breaking the old record of -7.5 set in 2011. In Clinton, the new record of -25 C broke the old record of -24 C set in 1993.

In Powell River, a new record of -4.7 C was set, breaking the old record of -4.6 C set in 2022, while Sechelt set a new record of -5.2 C, breaking the previous record of -4.7 set in 2022.

Squamish set a new record of -6.5 C, breaking the old record of -6.1 C set in 2022.