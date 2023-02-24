Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fort Erie man facing charges for locking dogs in commercial storage locker

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 10:29 am
Niagara police say a pair of dogs were rescued Feb. 22, 2023 from a storage unit in Fort Erie after officers allege the canines were intentionally locked inside. View image in full screen
Niagara police say a pair of dogs were rescued Feb. 22, 2023 from a storage unit in Fort Erie after officers allege the canines were intentionally locked inside. Don Mitchell/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Fort Erie, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in connection with an animal distress probe in Niagara Region.

Police say the 31-year-old is alleged to have locked two dogs into a commercial storage unit at a facility last weekend on Garrison Road near Kraft Road in Fort Erie.

Investigators say the canines appeared to be in distress after authorities cut open a lock after witnesses heard barking coming from the unit.

Read more: Niagara couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after giant tree crashes into bedroom of Fort Erie, Ont. home

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Officers seized the canines … after observing they were unable to move about due to overcrowding,” Niagara police said in an email.

Trending Now

The Lincoln County Humane Society, which took custody of the dogs after their release, has since turned them over to Animal Welfare Services.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, riding a bicycle, would be arrested Wednesday afternoon on Buffalo Road near Nigh Road after leading officers on a short chase.

He’s been charged with four offences related to willfully causing unnecessary pain on animals.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine war: A timeline of the year-long conflict'
Russia-Ukraine war: A timeline of the year-long conflict
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionNiagara newsAnimal welfareFort Eriefort erie newsAnimal Welfare ServicesGarrison Roadlincoln humane societykraft road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers