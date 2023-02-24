Fort Erie man facing charges for locking dogs in commercial storage locker

See more sharing options

A Fort Erie, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in connection with an animal distress probe in Niagara Region.

Police say the 31-year-old is alleged to have locked two dogs into a commercial storage unit at a facility last weekend on Garrison Road near Kraft Road in Fort Erie.

Investigators say the canines appeared to be in distress after authorities cut open a lock after witnesses heard barking coming from the unit.

“Officers seized the canines … after observing they were unable to move about due to overcrowding,” Niagara police said in an email.

The Lincoln County Humane Society, which took custody of the dogs after their release, has since turned them over to Animal Welfare Services.

The accused, riding a bicycle, would be arrested Wednesday afternoon on Buffalo Road near Nigh Road after leading officers on a short chase.

He’s been charged with four offences related to willfully causing unnecessary pain on animals.